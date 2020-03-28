Dear Editor:
Humans are amazing creatures. We are able to change over time and feel more comfortable being ourselves — eventually. We are also capable of feeling a wide range of emotion. Our world is in a crisis situation and we are surely experiencing the intensity of those feelings right now. I want to tell you that it is OK to feel what you are feeling.
Some folks feel the need to vent their frustration at whatever or whomever they believe is to blame for the uncontrollability of the situation. Others are experiencing anxiety and fear of an unknown and unseen force that could attack without warning. Still more people are numbing out so they won't feel anything using food, alcohol, gaming or creating drama.
You may be feeling all these at once. All these emotions are valid and all can be freely expressed in healthy ways. Acknowledge to yourself what you are feeling and just observe it. Owning your emotions and feeling love for yourself at the same time can be very healing. Healing the emotions can strengthen your immune system. Suppressing them can make you sick.
I can't wait to hear what you have learned about yourself when we meet on the street in the coming months. Thank you, Daily Times, for allowing me to encourage my fellow Blount Countians.
Catherine Denton
Cheltenham Road
Maryville
