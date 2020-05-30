Dear Editor:
In September 2012 during a terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, four Americans were killed, including the U.S. ambassador. For the next four years, congressional Republicans called eight separate investigations to find out what went wrong and to try and affix blame to President Obama and/or Secretary of State Clinton.
Now, in May 2020, we have more than 100,000 Americans dead in less than 90 days due to the COVID-19 virus — a virus we all knew about back in early January. Yet, Republicans are silent.
For more than two months (from January to mid-March), President Trump failed to take the threat of the virus seriously other than a partial travel ban from China. He insisted that he had everything under control; that we only had 15 cases that soon would be zero; that the virus would magically disappear in April; and that concern over the virus was a Democratic and media hoax. Of course, the reality is that America has suffered massive numbers of deaths and infections — way more than any other country in the world.
President Trump did not cause this virus but, make no mistake, his failure to take it seriously and to prepare for it will forever be remembered as a colossal failure of historic proportions. Just as Chamberlain is remembered for failing to take the Nazi threat seriously, and Hoover is remembered for failing to respond to the Great Depression, Trump forever will be remembered for failing to take the pandemic of 2020 seriously.
William Meyer
Linda Lane
Maryville
