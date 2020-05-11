Dear Editor:
Thanks to a recent Daily Times article, I have finally figured out when I will feel safe returning to my previous not-so-careful behavior in our community.
Many of us are anxious about the mixed signals we are receiving. We are looking for something solid on which to base what may be a life-or-death decision, especially for those of us who are particularly vulnerable.
I know I don't trust the pronouncements of panicked politicians, or officials operating under their thumbs. But fortunately, we have a local health care organization tracking the situation in our community. Blount Memorial Hospital is now reportedly testing all new patients scheduled to undergo a procedure to ensure COVID-19 does not enter the hospital. It seems to me that as long as the hospital is concerned about the presence of COVID-19 in our community, so should I.
I can't think of a better "all-clear" signal than the day Blount Memorial Hospital no longer feels the need to screen their new patients for COVID-19. Until then, I will proceed very cautiously no matter what the politicians proclaim.
Casey Young
Kingstown Colony Drive
Maryville
