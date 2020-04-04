Dear Editor:
For parents who support Trump:
Do you approve of your children calling people derogatory names?
Do you encourage them to make fun of stutterers?
Do you allow your children to mock persons with handicapping conditions?
Do you encourage your children to defame war heroes?
Do you think it’s OK if your sons brag about their sexual exploits?
Do you feel that profanity is acceptable?
Do you want your daughters to be seen as sex objects?
Do you permit your children to lie and distort facts on a regular basis?
Do you want your children to think it's OK to put children in cages?
Do you encourage your children to blame others when there's a problem?
Do you allow your children to bribe others to get what they want?
Do you want your children to be supportive of the KKK?
If you answer no to any of these questions, please consider how your children are being influenced by your approval of Trump, who does all of the above.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.