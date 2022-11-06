These last five years have stressed me out and, I've no doubt, many other Americans, too. But we can't give into it. We are faced with one of the most trying political situations we've ever been in, that I can recall, yet there are those politicians who, rather than help, are using our trust for only their benefit.
Consider that after 60 judges (from both parties) and many others declaring there was no fraud found in the 2020 election there are still Republican politicians that continue to support this falsity.
Behavior can speak volumes. Lies, projection hypocrisy (I like to call it reverse psychology — you say they did it when you did it), fearmongers and downright cruelty. What does it say about a politician or citizen who considers it a joke to ridicule people who have suffered a stroke, stutter, disability or violent attack?
The tactic to divide and conquer has been going on ever so deceptively. The continuous attempt to divide us is a serious threat to our strength. Gloria Johnson, one of Tennessee's caring, honest and informative representatives, is facing a form of division through her opponent's fabrications.
Conduct and propaganda such as being told what to read and the latest action by the SCOTUS to hinder a women's health, the right of families and their doctors to choose has exposed that this election is not about political preference, but has come down to whether voters select party over our democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.