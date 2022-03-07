Dear Editor:
Did you know that a beginning Blount County Sheriff's Department deputy is paid 50 cents more than a beginning fast food worker?
We expect that deputy to mediate domestic disputes, render first aid at accidents and drug overdoses and respond appropriately when confronted by armed assailants — among a multitude of other duties 24/7. And yet we refuse to pay them a living wage. This is shameful and irresponsible.
I challenge the county mayor and commissioners to, for once, put aside concern for the next election, to put aside political expediency, and do the right thing. Make the pay for law enforcement and first responders competitive with surrounding venues. For once, don't be intimidated by those who demand no raise in taxes. Stand up for what is right.
Sincerely,
Richard E. Davis
Maryville
