I find the “let’s agree to disagree” approach totally distasteful as a U.S. Constitution loving, patriotic American citizen. America was built upon the idea of winning — defeating tyranny, fighting for freedom for those oppressed by slavery, winning over communism and vanquishing discrimination. If we participate in a “disagree to disagree” approach fairly, we may be able to come out on top. Fairness for all parties involved. My goal is not to vanquish my opponent but to persuade them that I have a position where everyone wins. Look up Tom Hopkins. He was my mentor. He changed my perspective on winning and on life.
The goal? Not to walk away with a tie. No one wins that way. Fair interaction is needed to make your point. Defending your position in such a way as to persuade your opponent to agree — not leave cowering away with resentment. Cooperate not dominate. Accepting that If I “lose," I still come out ahead.
Unfortunately, that is not the way our current government is working. The “you’ll do what I say and like it" approach just doesn’t fly with independent thinkers outside of the “flock” and Kool-Aid drinking crowd. Resentment abounds.
I believe that if our government continues to be run by lawyers, former military leaders and individuals lacking business acumen, the average citizen will most likely lose. Each one of those professions has been forged in a win-at-all-costs philosophy. An adversarial fellowship. Commander vs. soldier. Attorney vs. attorney. We want unity, not mini dictators, right?
I firmly believe in prayer, spiritual guidance, dedication to the principals of our founding fathers and educated voting with educated voters. Let’s start the New Year with a bang. Not a pitiful tie.
