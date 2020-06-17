Dear Editor:
There were three different Associated Press articles in Tuesday's Daily Times addressing "police reform." These articles address the legislation to eliminate chokeholds and even high-speed car chases.
As I understand it, high-speed car chases are not as prevalent as they used to be. The police now stop high-speed chases if there is a chance of endangering civilians or other vehicles.
As far as eliminating chokeholds, how can a police officer restrain a perpetrator or protect himself without the use of this maneuver? You cannot take away all of the means of self-defense that police use.
The people proposing this legislation don't want the police to shoot the victims, don't want them to use chokeholds and don't want them to chase the perpetrators either. I assume they want the police to just stand by and watch all of the crimes that may happen and cheer the criminals as they complete their illegal activities.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
