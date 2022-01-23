Dear Editor:
What is happening to the postal service? I've had mail in the box with the flag up for two days and it hasn't been picked up.
I don't get my mail until 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. This is dangerous for the postman and anyone who is away from their home.
My cable bill is due Jan. 14 but I have not received the bill. I called them and it was mailed out Dec. 21. Stamps have once again gone up, but service is terrible. We are lucky if we get mail three times a week.
If this is what is going to be the new normal, we should be informed what days we will get mail instead of our mail sitting in a box for two or three days to be picked up. Please inform us of what is going on.
Sincerely,
Ann StClair
Valemont
Maryville
