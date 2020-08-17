Dear Editor:
When the president tells you this will be the most-rigged election in history, believe him. He is telling you exactly what he and his postmaster henchman plan to do.
While you think about this, look up "The 14 Defining Characteristics of Fascism." You do not want to live in a fascist state. Ask the citizens of Belarus.
David Reeves
Maryville Towers
Maryville
