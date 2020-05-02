Dear Editor:
I was reading Kathleen Parker's article (April 30) about disinfectants being injected into the body. She said President Trump was stupid to even ask if that could be done.
He was responding to statements made by Homeland Secretary Undersecretary Bill Bryan about some of the things that were being tested to kill the COVID-19 19 virus. He mentioned bleach and isopropyl alcohol as two things that kill the virus quickly.
The president merely was asking if there any way that any type of chemical could be injected into the human body. It wasn't suggested that anybody go out and actually inject themselves with bleach or alcohol.
Once again we see the media misinterpreting statements that the president made at a press briefing. I don't understand why these so-called journalists cannot just report the facts and not try to interpret things differently than they are stated. President Trump is not a doctor, so it's not uncommon for him to ask a question that may not seem to be medically appropriate. Sometimes when these questions are asked an idea or a resolution can be formed.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
