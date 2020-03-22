Dear Editor:
While I'm basically a fan of your newspaper, there's a time when a judgment call should be made. The March 17 letter to the editor ("Democrats seem to be joyful over coronavirus pandemic”) is divisive, and the only thing publishing this nonsense accomplishes is to further divide us at a time when we all need to understand how interconnected and interdependent we are on each other.
For whatever reason, The Daily Times has a history of publishing this writer's one-sided, misinformed rants — I suppose because he takes the time to do so. I fully understand the First Amendment argument, and I'm totally against censorship. Also, I realize there might not be a large number of letters to the editor to print, but I still feel printing this distorted and bizarre scenario of what's happening was irresponsible.
I hope more people will take the extra time to voice their opinions (to be printed) in the "Your Voice" section. The March 17 writer proclaimed at the end of his letter: "How frightening!" I concur, the thoughts expressed in his letter were quite frightening.
Matthew Hardenbergh
Everett Heights
Maryville
Editor's response: The Daily Times prints all letters that meet our guidelines, even those we find repugnant or offensive. Every letter we receive gets printed because we will never exercise censorship. If readers don't like certain letters, they need to write their own.
