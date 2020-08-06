Dear Editor:
What should be a simple matter of whether or not people wear masks around Blount County has turned into a political issue and a litmus test for good vs. evil.
The county mayor has had a consistent stand through this pandemic concerning the wearing of masks. He is leaving it up to the public. I am guided by the places that I go, if the venue demands that I “mask up,” I do. I always have a mask either in my pocket or in my car. If I am requested to do so, I reach for my mask and put it on.
I should mention, however, that I don’t like wearing masks: They seemingly affect my balance and fog up my glasses. And because of medical conditions, some people are advised not to wear masks.
For mask advocates: What will be the penalty for not wearing a mask? A fine? What if the person can’t (or won’t) pay? Put them in jail? For how long?
We elect leaders to lead. Every time I have seen the mayor recently, he has been wearing a mask. He is demonstrating an example. Our problem is that for a directive, rule or law to be obeyed, there should be political consensus. There is not such a consensus in Blount County. You also should be aware that politically, you’ll never get 100% compliance on any policy. This may be one of the reasons that the mayor has taken his position.
Maybe some of these policy critics will offer themselves as candidates in the future. Let's see if they can get consensus for their views.
Timothy J. Richards
Merritt Road
Maryville
