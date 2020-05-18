Dear Editor:
This is in response to Buzz Thomas' Op-Ed ("Jesus frowned upon public piety," May 15).
Of all the issues we’re facing, why oppose so strenuously someone exercising their First Amendment right to express their religion? What could possibly be so offensive about reading the Bible in the public arena?
From Moses to the end, whenever the nation repented of its disobedience to God, revival and deliverance from the plague or enemy began with the public reading of His word. Why would you assume the people who read it don’t visit the sick, clothe the naked, feed the hungry, etc.?
The Bible you protest the reading of tells us those things are good, as long as we do them out of our love for God and love for them. Jesus said “man does not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.” If I fed the poor without sharing Christ, I might get credit, but they could go on to eternal damnation.
Jesus chastened people for their wrong motives, not necessarily for what they did. I would caution you to “Leave these men alone … if it is of God, you will not be able to stop them, lest you find yourself fighting even against God.” Jesus told us to proclaim the gospel from the housetops.
Jesus is the only cure for eternal separation from God, anger, unforgiveness, addiction and hopelessness. If you had the cure for cancer, would you keep it to yourself? I think Jesus would say to these people, “Well done, my good and faithful servants.”
Les Burnette
Davis Ford Road
Maryville
