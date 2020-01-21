Dear Editor:
Regarding "Henderson calls to reclaim MLK and confront white privilege" (1A, Jan. 21), it was jarring to read in a front-page story regarding the celebration of MLK Day, a partisan diatribe that sowed the seeds of racial division — contrary to Rev. King’s legacy.
University of Kentucky professor Frances Henderson denounced “white privilege” from her ivory tower perch in academia, ignoring the trillions of dollars spent in the past half century on so-called Great Society programs. To ameliorate the effects of segregation, the nation has bent over backwards to heal racial wounds with a “war on poverty,” civil rights laws, affirmative action, minority set-asides, and many other initiatives.
The result? We elected an African American president; honor black celebrities, entertainers and leaders such as Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Beyoncé and Colin Powell (to name just a few); and enjoy an era of unprecedented opportunity — and prosperity — for all Americans, regardless of race.
We truly are moving toward MLK’s vision of a nation where people “will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Instead of recognizing the amazing progress we have made, Professor Henderson spewed the poisonous rhetoric of identity politics. Henderson‘s demagogic remarks were a disservice to the conciliatory legacy of MLK, and The Daily Times’ lopsided reporting — giving undue prominence to Henderson’s inappropriate rant— was a disservice to its readers.
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
