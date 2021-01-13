Dear Editor:
This is an open letter from a Vietnam veteran and patriot to our honorable Tennessee state and federal legislators and local officials: Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, state Rep. Bob Ramsey, U.S. Sen. Tim Burchett, outgoing Sen. Lamar Alexander, and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell.
Breaking news reports Monday show the FBI has revealed that plans are being made by anarchists to storm Tennessee's state Capitol in protest of the transfer of power to President Joe Biden. This is to urge you to take steps immediately to call out the Tennessee National Guard and other enforcement to protect our state Capitol. Please do not be unprepared like enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., were last week.
Billy Minser
Gribble Road
Maryville
