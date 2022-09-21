A stolen draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade sent the radical left into a frenzy. The Supreme Court has confirmed the draft as authentic but not yet final.
As a result, liberals are spreading their abortion propaganda.
They are hoping to force a vote in Congress to make Roe into law. This would result in making Roe permanent even if struck down by the court. An effort will continue to be made to pass legislation to pack the court with additional left leaning judges who would probably favor abortion.
Chuck Schumer, senator from New York, tried to bully the justices to change their votes in order to ensure an abortion stronghold in our nation.
Several pro-abortion bills are being actively promoted in various parts of the country.
In California, lawmakers are trying to pass laws that could legalize aborting a newborn baby as long as it is within the perinatal period. This would be about one to four weeks after birth. This would represent evil at its worst.
A Colorado bill was signed into law that makes abortion a fundamental right. It allows abortion through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason you may choose.
In Maryland an extreme abortion bill would have allowed the killing of a baby with no investigation necessary if the infant died up to 28 days after birth.
A great solution to abortion is to adopt the baby out after birth to a family who would love to have a child but can't birth one.
I love animals like many other people, but if we are so passionate about saving an animal's life, shouldn't we be even more passionate to save a human baby's life.
In the United States, 1.4 million babies are aborted every year. This is a shame and disgrace.
One of my favorite childhood songs says, "Red, yellow, black or white, we are all God's children and precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world."
Jeremiah 1:5 says, "Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee."
In conclusion, let's each do all be can to protect our unborn and newborn babies and give them a chance to live life as each of us have been able to do.
