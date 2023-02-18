While I am not a politically charged person, as a Blount Memorial Hospital employee for nearly 20 years and a Blount County citizen, I am appalled at how demeaning and thoughtless some of the mayor’s quoted comments were towards Blount Memorial staff in Wednesday’s paper.
One of Ed Mitchell's goals for Blount Memorial is “restoring a workplace where medical staff and employees are proud to work.” His implication that the current hospital is not a place to be proud to work is a slap in the face to providers and hospital employees who have cared and continue to care for this community’s healthcare needs.
I was not asked if I’m currently proud of being a hospital employee. I am proud. Is the hospital a perfect place to work? Of course not. No employer can offer a perfect environment, including local government entities or neighboring hospitals. However, every year, our anonymous employee survey shows an overwhelming majority who are proud to say they are Blount Memorial employees.
Many of us who have not previously participated in our local elections now see the importance of voting in the future. I will vote for those who will represent the citizens and be willing to at least meet with the hospital’s leadership to discuss concerns. After all, don’t the citizens’ voices matter in issues and decisions that impact them?
