Blount County, are we ready to have THE talk?
Lanier Elementary School. Your voting made this happen, and you have to reckon with that.
School funding is unnecessarily complicated, but so is having three school systems in one county. The way the state funds Blount County schools is a mess.
The real problem is that most of Blount County voted for Gov. Bill Lee. He told you, if you would have listened, that his pet project is funding private education through an illegal education savings accounts/voucher program. The Tennessee General Assembly just allocated $41 million toward it in March. You also voted overwhelmingly for a state representative who voted for vouchers, despite telling you he would not. Lanier is in his district.
You did this to Blount County because you shortsightedly vote party instead of community issues. Over and over and over.
Either you become comfortable with paying more property taxes to fund schools, or you vote differently in August and November for vocal education advocates running for the state House and Senate, instead of focusing on the letter behind a candidate’s name.
Lanier is on the chopping block because you don’t ask better (or any) questions of state legislators.
J. Nathan Higdon
Calderwood Avenue
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.