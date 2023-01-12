In his letter to the editor, Mr. Steven H. Johnson implies that Ed Mitchell, has the will of the people at his back regarding the mayor’s efforts to capture full control of the hospital.
Mr. Johnson wrote “You don’t have to be a psychiatrist to look up the mayor’s reelection results from May of this year to know he has the will of the Blount County citizens behind him. He did not run unopposed and won with almost 70% of the votes cast.” The mayor’s election results do not translate into an indicator of support from Blount County citizens for his effort to capture the revenue stream from the hospital for county use.
Here are facts. I requested and received the official emails to and from the mayor and Blount County commissioners regarding the financial performance of the hospital. Prior to the special called meeting of the commissioners on Nov. 29, 2022, only two citizens had contacted the mayor and commissioners asking them to restructure the BMH, Inc. Board of Directors. Only two.
More facts. The mayor and commissioners have taken no polls of Blount County citizens to ask whether they support the mayor’s actions regarding the hospital. The mayor and commissioners have held no town hall meetings to request input from the citizens of Blount County on this matter.
And another fact. Because the hospital was formed by Private Act of 1945 Chapter 187, changes to that act can be accomplished by referendum. That means this matter can be decided directly by the citizens of Blount County through their vote.
I challenge the mayor and commissioners to put this matter to a vote of the citizens by referendum. Then we can know for a fact whether they are acting on the will of the citizens.
