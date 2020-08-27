Dear Editor:
About the Aug. 23 sensationalized QAnon editorial (The Washington Post's Other Voices) “Ignore QAnon at your peril, and safety,” I have found that Q appears to be an information dripping operation where the reader is led to research and items that are “dripped” in the form of a question, picture, quote, video, article or meme.
The posts can be rather cryptic. It is speculated, but not confirmed, that Q or the Q team is high up in the government with insider knowledge. The Anons are researchers who began “decoding” the drops when Q began back in October 2017. Those who research and follow Q number in the millions worldwide as evidenced by the activity count on Qmap.pub and the video testimonials posted on that site.
Q does not tell you what to think or believe. It encourages you to research for yourself the data presented. Nothing goes away on the internet. What you find out is for your own edification. Through this operation I have found out who in the government has spouses in the media and children on corporate boards. I now know how to research declassified documents and what the punishment for sedition and treason.
I have discovered back stories of various government operations such as Operations Northwoods, Mockingbird and Paperclip. The U.S. relationship with other countries is explored through Q. This alternative media source assists you in gathering data and connecting dots. Q does not promote violence, instead advocating discovery.
Though the flavor of the postings are sprinkled with a sense of patriotism and mention God on occasion, they do not tell you which God/god, nor is it exclusively one nation. Folks all over the world have found a unity through this operation.
Catherine Denton
Cheltenham Road
Maryville
