The Daily Times published a tragic article last week recounting a spate of shootings that seemed to be the result of distrust, fear and paranoia. People are now seeing harmless citizens as dangerous enemies.
In Kansas City, an elderly White man shot a Black teen who mistakenly came to the wrong door to pick up his little brothers. The same day, in Texas, a high-school cheerleader absently climbed into a car she thought was hers and was shot by the man sitting in it. A small group of young people in upstate New York were looking for a friend’s house. As they accidentally entered the wrong driveway, they were met with gun-fire from the homeowner and the 20-year-old woman driving was killed. Lastly, in North Carolina, a man, from his porch, shot a six-year-old girl and her parents, as they played in the street, seemingly over a ball that had rolled into his yard.
The extended report lamented the growing racial disparity that seems to be the driving force behind these kinds of shootings. It described sadly the simmering hatred and suspicion Whites harbor for the Black and Hispanic communities.
What is not only ironic, but sickening, is the article itself actually fed the divide. Only once in these four accounts is the race of the shooter and victim mentioned. That is why I, too, only mentioned it once. Color was only specified in the case of the white man who shot the black teenager. The male who shot the cheerleader was Hispanic, but that went undisclosed. (And he is also here illegally, though that, too, wasn’t mentioned.) The guy who shot up the white family playing ball? He was black. But, this fact was not in the report.
Again and again, I’ve seen Associated Press report on race when it’s a White person shooting a Black person. When it’s Black or Hispanic violence on White, Asian, etc., the ethnicities are skipped (and I’m Hispanic, by the way). Why mention race at all unless it’s needed to describe someone at large? Or, if you’re going to mention race, mention every single race in every single crime. And, what’s really glaring is the lack of concern over who is actually the greatest danger to the Black community — the Black community. Black on Black violence is the number one killer of African-American men. For some reason, Black lives don’t matter to Black people. And the “why” of that should be what journalists want to uncover and heal.
That piece was downright race-baiting. Please spare us reports decrying all the animosity when it’s this very sort of writing that perpetuates it.
