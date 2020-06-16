Dear Blount County:
This is my first letter to the editor. I'm an older, white citizen who has been racking my brain trying to during this horrible time in our country's history. You would think that a 100-year pandemic would be bad enough to cause me to want to speak out, but what has made me feel so hurt and helpless is the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
My heart is broken over this senseless killing. I sat and watched in horror, as I'm sure many people did, as an officer of the law, paid with taxpayer money, killed a defenseless black man in handcuffs and on his belly. As the tears rolled down my face, I thought of the man's family and how hurtful and damaging it was for them to watch their loved one being killed. This has got to stop! This is 2020! I have never seen a white person treated in this way. Not one among us gets to choose which color we're born.
Racism is taught. Children are not born to look at others differently. Every single time that I see a person of color being treated poorly, it makes me feel physically ill. I know that growing up in a nearly all-white community, I didn't see racist things, but when we moved to another state, I saw lots of hate toward black people. I am just as guilty for not speaking up. We as white people have to right this wrong.
When we see someone being mistreated, we have to speak up. If we all speak out against the injustices we see on a daily basis, we can start to change.
Beth Patty
Mountain View Avenue
Maryville
