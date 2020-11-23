Dear Editor:
This letter is response to the Nov. 19 article in The Daily Times, “Swann, Moon sign letter supporting Trump in election, Ramsey refuses.”
I commend Rep. Ramsey for his courage in opposing Rep. Moon, Sen. Swann, and the majority of the Tennessee Republican Caucus letters in support of the continued questioning of the integrity of the presidential election.
I did not vote for Rep. Ramsey in this past election, but as his constituent I am proud that he is speaking out in defense of our nation’s democratic process. Leadership does make a difference.
The election for all candidates on all of the ballots is now behind us. I challenge Rep. Moon and Sen. Swann to follow Rep. Ramsey’s example on devoting their energy and influence on issues that affect our community and the greater state of Tennessee.
Sumter Tisdale
Willard Street
Maryville
