Dear Editor:
I very much appreciate that The Daily Times reaches beyond its excellent reporting of local news to publish events of regional, national and international interest. I depend on The Daily Times coverage of these events for more depth and detail than can be found in 24/7 cable or internet sources; plus, I enjoy reading the many unique stories from around the world that would never even be mentioned by cable or internet media.
Linda Wade
Cedar Street
Maryville
