I am so grateful — and impressed — to live in a city and county in which an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 citizens of all ages and ethnicities can come together peacefully and safely on a very hot June afternoon to march for social and racial justice.
From where I sit, this is thanks to the longtime efforts of our diverse communities and law enforcement to lay the kind of groundwork that results in such exceptional outcomes. To paraphrase Robert Kennedy, they perform the messy and hard work of democracy.
My deep and heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and especially to those who have led for years — and continue to lead — whether by example or by hands-on work.
Shirley Brown
Willard Street
Maryville
