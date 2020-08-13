Dear Editor:
Please consider including Saturday's comics section and Dear Abby in the Friday print edition. Doing so would make me very happy. Many people do not have access to the Saturday online-only edition. It doesn't seem fair to pay for a seven-day subscription and only receive six days of Abby and comics. Thank you for your consideration of this matter.
Dorian Leigh Caldwell
Country Meadows Lane
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.