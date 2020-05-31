Dear Editor:
On Thursday, my wife was reading some thoughts on Facebook. I was in the kitchen fixing lunch and I happened to hear a group singing the Lee Greenwood song "God Bless the USA."
My question is why don't we ever hear of a gathering of Democrats singing a song like this or some other patriotic song? It makes me wonder if they care anything about this country at all.
Just some food for thought for you liberals out there.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville Tennessee
