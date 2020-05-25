Dear Editor:
Reading the letters to the editor in any community newspaper is important to understanding the character of a community and its residents. I often learn from them — sometimes they open my eyes to new ways of thinking, and sometimes they reveal a dismaying level of ignorance and intolerance.
Recent letters from Mark Pulliam fall into the latter category, but his latest one ("Stick to covering Blount County news," May 22) is utterly beyond the pale. He seems to want to believe that the killing of an unarmed black man is not newsworthy beyond the Georgia county where it happened. His tone implies that Ahmaud Arbery’s killing was his own fault, and then goes on to fault The Daily Times for reporting on it. The guy had a criminal record — why shouldn’t he be gunned down while jogging?
He was “prowling around” a house under construction (as opposed to the several white people seen at the same site, who were … let’s say “browsing”)! And while we “don’t yet know the full story,” as Pulliam points out, we better get that mug shot out there, lest readers get the impression that the white murderers might be the “bad guys” here.
Mr. Pulliam, maybe you went to sleep in 1963 and are just now waking up to the scary realization that laws intended to mark the end of Jim Crow and ensure the rights of all citizens have been passed; like the racists back then, you probably don’t see anything wrong with your way of thinking. You will likely respond as you have before in this venue and maybe the only way you know how — by smugly belittling me for calling out your hate. Please, go ahead.
As a white person, I don't believe your character is reflective of this community; it has no place here.
Ginny Ayers
Member, Blount County United and NAACP
Knight Bridge Road
Maryville
