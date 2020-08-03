Dear Editor:
A month ago, I fully intended to vote by mail to avoid contracting the rampant COVID-19 virus. However, I let that deadline pass without requesting a ballot. Why? Because amid all the Republican insistence that Democrats will somehow illegally steal the election, the only instances of attempted voter fraud that I have seen or heard of have been few and by Republicans.
Now this president has appointed one of his lapdogs to oversee the U.S. Postal Service. Already, Louis LaJoy has implemented policies that will slow down the already overwhelmed Postal Service. This will put millions of mail-in ballots at risk of not being counted. So I will risk my life to vote in person.
But make no mistake. If I have to crawl on my bloodied belly from my deathbed to the polls to vote this man out of office, that's what I will do.
Nancy Westbrook
Lowes Ferry Road
Louisville
