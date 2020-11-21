Dear Editor:
Thank you for attempting to run various points of view on your opinion page. I have enjoyed the variety of articles and cartoons.
I am now requesting a variety of news (not opinion) regarding the recent election. Many of the articles that have run are about former Vice Pres. Biden, even the ones that say they are talking about Pres. Trump. I am finding that each article seems to be heavily editorialized with many of the same phrases, talking points and information as a previous one.
Pres. Trump is mounting a legal battle in several states where there are reports of irregularities and suspicious vote counts. I have to look at other news sites- some of them not even in this country- to find out what is going on in the nation I live in. More and more I have to research on my own regarding what is happening in my national backyard using sources other than those I am being told to trust.
In the recent election, 66,306 people voted here in Blount County. Not surprisingly, 71.18% voted for Pres. Trump. It would be helpful if our local paper found news articles that actually told folks what was happening in these states that are being contested. I am used to finding various sources to get to the bottom of an issue. There are others who may find internet research challenging. We are adults who can handle whatever truth is out there. No one needs to gate-keep information and dole out only what others say is plenty for us to know. I want to discern on my own whether to believe what is being presented, not have the article writer tell me what I need to believe merely because it is stated over and over and over again.
I would like a news article without all the qualifying adjectives and personal opinions that are heavily sprinkled in reports these days. I long for what I call “Dragnet” news — Just the facts, ma'am.
Catherine Denton
Cheltenham Rd
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.