Dear Editor:
This past weekend I shopped at the Food City on Hall Road. I was reminded how much I enjoy not having to wade through lots of other stuff just to buy groceries.
The store size is just right. The west side of our county is loaded with many options: Kroger, the new Food City, Walmart and now the news of Publix locating in the same area. Thank you to the grocery stores located near those of us who live in the east side of the county. How about more choices for those of us who just want to buy groceries?
Karen Coppenger
Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.