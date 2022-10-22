Here’s a request to all my fellow citizens. Please stop using words like "liberals," “conservatives" or even "repugs."
These words don’t mean anything except to arouse negative emotions. As we start early voting it would seem important to consider what the candidates stand for, not how they are labeled. How wonderful if voters could demonstrate that reason guides their choices, not emotion? That we are not rational creatures is shown by the destructive reactions to the latest football game in Knoxville and the deaths following a soccer game in Indonesia. Football and soccer are just games, nothing more.
A recent writer to The Daily Times expressed dismay over construction and development in his neighborhood and also dismay over “liberals” moving in and eroding the county’s conservative reputation.
Overdevelopment and ruination of our rural character are real problems that have been around since I moved here in 1970. But what is a conservative reputation and who are the liberals moving in? These are Halloween scary words, depending on your current emotional attachment. They are not good reasons to vote.
Please consider that government is supposed to make life better for all people and vote for the person who doesn’t lie and who honors the American values of equality and justice for all in his or her politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.