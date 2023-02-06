Dear Editor:
Despite multiple people stepping to the microphone explaining the need for a later meeting start time and an online petition (www.BCSpetition.com) with 125 signatures requesting meetings start at 6:30 pm, the Blount County Schools board decided during their Feb. 2 meeting to ignore the needs of parents and make the start time 5:30 pm. Why, one might ask, such blatant disregard for parents and community members over such a simple request? Seemingly because the school board prioritizes district employees' convenience over its constituents' needs.
What other conclusion is to be drawn when a board member, prior to voting on the time change, asks Director of Schools David Murrell how the meeting start time affects the district's administrators? And when Director Murrell replies that an earlier meeting time was easier for school employees, an earlier time is chosen? Over 125 requests for a 6:30 p.m. start time vs. the desires of a handful of administrators to not be inconvenienced. And parents lose. Something is wrong here.
Let's be realistic. If someone works in Knoxville until 5 p.m., with rush hour traffic, it is virtually impossible to get to a meeting on Grandview Ave. in Maryville by 5:30 p.m. Some board members continue to argue, "We have tried later start times in the past and no one shows." Well, a 24-hour pharmacy doesn't stay open all night because they expect everyone to shop at that time. They do it to accommodate those who need it. In addition, "the past" is not "the now." Times have changed. Today's parents are no longer placing blind trust in the public school system. More are realizing the need to be involved and want to attend school board meetings. The early start time, however, prevents them from being able to do so.
Now, will a 6:30 p.m. start time mean each and every one of these parents will regularly attend the monthly school board meetings? No, but they will be far more likely to. And they will know they were recognized and heard by a school board that supports them. Undoubtedly, some board members wanted to be supportive at the meeting, but they didn't have the courage to speak out. Now more than ever, this community needs school board members who will be bold and stand for what is right.
Rest assured, this newly-awakened generation of parents isn't going away. There are many serious issues facing our school system, and we have some lost ground to reclaim. There is much work to do, and it won't be easy for any of us. But a reasonable start time for school board meetings is a simple request and one that our school board needs to honor.
David Coleman
Friendsville
