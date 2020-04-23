Dear Editor:
Let me address some reasons why those of us love President Trump and why we want to make America great again.
• Whether Republican or Democrat, God is the one who puts the leaders in authority. His choice. He asks us to respect those he has put into leadership.
• President Trump has put Christ back into America. He puts America first, instead of leading us into socialism or communism. He loves the Jewish nation. "When you go against Israel, you go against God" and your nation will fail.
• We as parents teach our children godly principles and morals, not to murder babies, unborn or born.
• When someone says they want to blow up the White House, wish the president dead, show a picture of an actress holding a bloodied head of the president, we teach our children this is evil and not cheer such a repulsion.
• God punishes lies and hate, and that's the only agenda the left has given us.
• We are not led by a George Soros who claims he is God.
• We go to the Bible for our standard of making decisions. That's why you see tens of thousands of people attending the president's rallies.
President Trump is not a perfect person and no one else is either. That's why we need Jesus Christ to direct our choices. Try it sometime.
Paula Kennedy
Sevierville Road
Maryville
