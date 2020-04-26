Dear Editor:
I had an appointment with my oncologist at the UT Cancer Center last week. I was struck by the parking lot being almost completely full. To me, that signified that hundreds of us were dealing with cancer as well as the virus that plagues our nation. As I waited for my appointment, I requested prayers for all of the people at the center.
As I think about my experience there, I saw people who seemed to be in far more critical conditions than I am￼￼. I am blessed to be in remission at this point but I am still immunosuppressed, as my fellow travelers at the center are.
On behalf of people with cancer everywhere, I plead with you to make wise choices. Please remember that if you are healthy, you may be able to survive this deadly virus. However you might unknowingly share it with someone who is fighting the big C or other diseases.
Please stay at home unless you absolutely have to get out. If you have to go to work or get necessities, please wear a mask at all times￼￼￼￼. ￼Getting your hair cut or going to get a manicure is not a necessity. Shopping around for good deals isn’t necessary.
Remember there are folks struggling to feed their children. Some of the cancer folks are struggling with high medical bills. Use your money for that.
Please understand that your mask only prevents you from sharing the disease. It does not prevent you from catching it from other people.￼ Please remember that you may be asymptomatic and can still infect other people￼.
