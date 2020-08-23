To the editor:
A new panic seems to have set in over the decision to reopen schools in Tennessee. But while a potential spike in coronavirus cases can be alarming, it is not the statistic we should be the most concerned with.
Instead, we should consider how the transmission rate in Memphis, Nashville and Chattanooga has dropped under 1%. That means the virus’ transmission rate is actually shrinking. Additionally, in Knox County, the number of people who have been hospitalized for coronavirus just hit its lowest level in weeks.
What’s more, we know that following CDC guidelines, including wearing a face mask, helps keep everyone safe. A new report from Vanderbilt found that places without face mask requirements saw hospitalization rates grow at a much faster pace. In Rutherford County, the mayor’s decision to make masks mandatory in public places through the end of August is understandable.
As one of the first states to reopen schools, it can feel as though we are wading into uncharted territory. But it’s important to remember we have statistics and science on our side to help us reopen safely.
Christine Hoffman, MD
Castlewood Drive
Murfreesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.