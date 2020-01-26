Dear Editor:
Bill Clinton had sex with someone other than his wife and lied to Congress about it. Donald Trump withheld taxpayer money from Ukraine in an attempt to gain an advantage in the 2020 elections (his actions were deemed illegal by the bipartisan Government Accountability Office), refused to cooperate with legal congressional subpoenas and prevented others from cooperating in an effort to cover up his actions, approved a smear campaign against a respected ambassador and had her removed because she stood in the way of his illegal plans.
These are just a few of the allegations (some proven) against the president.
Republicans impeached Clinton, but they don't believe Trump's actions rise to the level of impeachment? Are you kidding me?
Nancy Westbrook
Lowes Ferry Road
Louisville
