Dear Editor:
KnoxTNToday news outlet recently reported that a consulting engineer presented bad news to the Knox County commission, which could relate to the City of Alcoa and Blount County. New residential development will not pay its way and could" put the county (city in the case of Alcoa) on a dangerous path to financial ruin."
• "Each [residential] dwelling generates $1,540 in property taxes. But the average cost to the schools is $5,690."
• "Every 10,518 new residents require a Sheriff’s patrol officer and vehicle. The average cost is $450."
• "Every 10,500 new people require a new fire station and a new ambulance and crew at a costs between $3- and $4.5-million. The average cost of fire protection is $1,270 per household."
• "A new ambulance, fully equipped, costs $325,000."
"These new costs mean the county is losing > $5,000 per new household, every year, not including the costs of new roads and utilities."
2019 property taxes went up in the City of Alcoa, 38% for some, in Blount County 20% for some.
The Alcoa city schools are already full and underfunded. The standing of the Alcoa fire and police departments is unknown.
Pellissippi Place business park was introduced in 2008, $20 million spent by Knox and Blount Counties, cities of Maryville and Alcoa. The business park is virtually empty.
Springbrook Farms, Alcoa’s planned town center was introduced in 2008. The town center is empty. However, there is a Food City in progress and plans for a Texas Roadhouse, both of which will be moving from existing Alcoa locations.
Lots of outgo not a lot of income. Is it time for the City of Alcoa to be more accountable to the citizens?
Michele Neal
Aberdeen Drive
Alcoa
