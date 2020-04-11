Dear Editor:
Grandnanny used to say, “Everyone needs to work for the public.” And many need the experience of working in a restaurant in today’s crisis.
Some people are griping about their orders. So here’s my rant:
1. Be thankful you can afford to order restaurant meals. There are people in our community who are going hungry. They rejoice over a few cans from a food pantry. Many of them have worked hard but lost their jobs. Some of them are children. Some of them are retired. Be. Thankful.
2. Restaurant workers are doing the best they can. Yes. Read that again. Restaurant workers are doing the best they can. Many are doing jobs they haven’t done in the past. They are trying to produce good meals with limited supplies while maintaining cleanliness standards that many don’t have in their homes.
3. If you aren’t satisfied, share it privately with the restaurant. They would like to know so they can correct the problem.
4. Consider that your negative remarks may cause some businesses to lose customers. They are doing the best they can to stay open.
5. Remember they are doing the best they can. But I repeat myself.
6. If you’re so dissatisfied, cook for yourself. Don’t you have the time?
And Mama said, "If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything.”
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
