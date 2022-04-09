Dear Chief McClanahan,
On behalf of the Rockford City Commission and the people of Rockford, thank you and your team for your rapid and professional response to the fire that broke out near the Rockford Post Office last Wednesday night. Your team's effort and hard work in the line of duty represents the best that Blount County has to offer.
We truly appreciate your efforts to save the Rockford community Post Office. Thanks to your valiant efforts, the Post Office sustained no damage.
All the best!
Mayor Carl Koella III
Rockford
