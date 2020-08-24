Dear Editor:
When reading Buzz Thomas' Op-Ed article Aug. 20, he wrote that Rush Limbaugh was "one of the most divisive figures in modern history." Rush Limbaugh is an extremely conservative radio host but he always has his facts in order.
How can Mr. Thomas accuse Rush Limbaugh of being divisive when we have Jerry Nadler, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and others of the Democratic liberal left lying about everything that President Trump and the Republicans try to do? These people are some of the most divisive I have ever seen. It must be that Mr. Thomas does not practice what he preaches when it comes to listening to liberal and conservative views on the radio or TV.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.