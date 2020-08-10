Dear Editor:
When are people going to realize that history always has two sides regardless of which side of the fence one stands on. To eliminate one side is a vast discrimination. The story that must be told can never have just one side.
Monuments are there for a reason, and that reason is not to prove which side any one person should take. They are there for the viewer to identify with the people and the times that the monuments represent.
Without the monuments there to present the details (of both sides), how can the viewer be trusted to have an opinion of their own if they are coerced by the government allowing only one side of the story to be told, by tearing down monuments of the other?
How are people to learn if they are not allowed to think for themselves? After all, this is a land of freedom, not coercion. Aren’t acts of discrimination and coercion illegal?
This is my opinion and I am sticking to it.
Elaine Russell
Cottage Glen Lane
Maryville
