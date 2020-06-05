Dear Editor:
An open letter to Sen. Lamar Alexander:
As your former staffer (2012-14), the thought of writing this letter made me scared and anxious. Given recent events, I decided I had to write about racial bias against black people. I am an active duty military spouse of a U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel stationed overseas and a granddaughter of Maj. Lawrence R. Perry, who flew for the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.
I am taking your advice and finding the good. The first principle of my faith is the inherent worth and dignity of every person.
I recently explained to my sons that people in the U.S. are fighting for respect. The fights are very close to our old home in D.C. My 3-year-old son asked me, “Who are the mean guys?”
I read Ordinary People Change the World books to him. He talks about racism and respect. I am a mother of two white boys and want them to be brave.
I ask you to oppose invoking the Insurrection Act. My husband and I took care of 300 people during squadron command (2016-18), one of the most meaningful assignments of a military career. I cannot comprehend what current commanders and their spouses would go through if required to suppress civil disorder as in the Insurrection Act.
I ask you to talk to the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services to end racial bias. The Government Accountability Office and the non-for-profit Protect Our Defenders have found that the Air Force “has the highest racial disparities of any military service branch for court-martial and non-judicial punishments.” The Air Force has not addressed racial disparities as directed by Congress in 2020.
Kelly Perry
Armed Forces Europe
