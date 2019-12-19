A recent article in The Daily Times announced the furlough of 60 workers by ProNova Solutions located at Pellissippi Place, Alcoa. ProNova manufactures the SC360 Proton Therapy System — the first ever and only superconducting compact proton therapy system on the market.
The furlough resulted from a proposed rule change that would drastically decrease federal reimbursement levels for proton cancer treatment. As a result of the possibility of that reduction, lenders have been reluctant to approve loans for the purchase of the SC360, and orders have dried up.
The technology for the SC360 was developed at Oak Ridge, and the machines have been produced in Alcoa until this proposed rule change. No federal decision has been made. In typical bureaucratic fashion, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that a decision would not be made until 2022.
So, our local company and our local workers are left hanging. One would think our political representatives would get involved. In fact, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., has supported an effort to get a decision, but not our two senators. One would think that Sen. <amar Alexander, a homegrown product, would support a locally produced, pioneering oncology solution that benefits those who have supported him for so long, but not so. Guess he has higher priorities.
Paying the cost for legislative inactivity and bureaucratic morass will be the furloughed workers and the patients suffering from tumor-based cancers who could be treated with proton therapy.
Want proof of the effectiveness of proton therapy? Ask any patient who has received successful treatment. What can you do? Write Sen. Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and ask why they are sitting on their hands.
Richard E. Davis
Ova Broady Lane
Maryville
