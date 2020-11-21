Dear Editor:
Who would have the unmitigated gall to hold a three-day retreat in the midst of a raging pandemic? When most large organizations are choosing to cancel events or hold them virtually, who would insist on holding an in-person, overnight event? When Tennessee is breaking records for new COVID cases on a daily basis, when death rates are setting off alarms, what sane person would think this retreat is a good idea?
I’ll tell you who: the upstanding leaders of our state, that’s who. This weekend, the House Republican caucus is blithely having barbecues, s'morefests and other superspreader events, completely indifferent to the example they are setting for the rest of us. And for added hypocrisy, they’ve invited Gov. Bill Lee and Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy to join them.
Meanwhile, as a pharmacist at Blount Memorial Hospital, I am doing everything I can to stay healthy so that I can serve my community well during the pandemic: I am wearing my mask, social distancing, washing my hands, and avoiding crowds. I am outraged that the leaders of our state have so little regard for their constituents. I have contacted my representative, Jerome Moon, and he has assured me that “there is no way” he is attending the retreat. I hope all Tennesseans will hold their representatives accountable.
Governor Lee and the caucus need to remember this retreat when election time rolls around again. You better believe I will.
Susan Roberts
Buckingham Circle
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.