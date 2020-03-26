Dear Editor:
You know, there’s this guy in Texas, a politician (Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick), who thinks that we seniors should do the patriotic thing and take it on the chin for our country (and take care of ourselves and let's the chips fall as they may, but without sacrificing the economy for younger folks).
Maybe he’s right. Yeah, we have done a lot. After all, we are the generation that hid under our desks thinking that we were going to die from a Russian bomb, but somehow we made it through.
Many people did try to get through civil rights legislation. Some of us worked hard and long to stop the errors of the past even though that doesn’t seem to mean much right now.
Then we fought in Vietnam. The guys came back being taunted as criminals because they answered the call of their nation.
Some of us women worked to get equal rights and for the Equal Rights Amendment that never passed. Believe it or not, it’s still sitting in Congress.
We spoiled our children outrageously and they spoiled their children outrageously, but you know maybe it’s a good idea for us to give up the ghost and take our leave. I have only one request. Mitch McConnell, Diane Feinstein, Pat Robertson, Chuck Grassley and all our leaders over 70: Show us how it’s done.
You first.
Elaine Fisher
Royal Oaks Drive
Maryville
