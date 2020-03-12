Dear Editor:
The government should close Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Wednesday, I rode through the park. Trailheads at Laurel Falls, Chimneys and Alum Cave Bluff were flooded with cars. Visitors swarmed Sugarlands Visitor Center with overflowing parking lots. A sign at Elkmont advised the campground was full. Traffic was congested as on any October afternoon.
Since this was a weekday, we can assume many of these were tourists. Do we really want people here from other states seeking spring-break refuge? Will they spark a local COVID-19 outbreak? It only takes one infected person visiting attractions or eating at restaurants. Odds are favorable there are many more than one.
We’re not just rolling the dice; we’re playing Russian roulette. Shut it down.
Ernest Lancaster
Middleton Drive
Townsend
(0) comments
