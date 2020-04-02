Dear Editor:
Your wonderful article described how schools are donating unused supplies to where they're needed — hand sanitizer to the sheriff, for example. It made me think about toilet paper.
Businesses that are closed for now might have supplies of toilet paper just sitting around. These might not be the normal size used in homes. But it would be useful if these could be made available to those who need the product. Some homes are desperate.
Liz Mills
Colonel Jim Drive
Maryville
