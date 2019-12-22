Dear Editor:
Thank you for publishing the Dec. 13 “Other Voices” editorial "Anti-cruelty laws should also protect hunting dogs." The editorial touted the benefits of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT Act), a federal law making acts of extreme animal cruelty felony offenses.
Not many will argue that the deliberate crushing, burning, suffocation, drowning and impalement of animals, and subsequent videotaping shared on social media, are sick and reprehensible offenses. Perpetrators deserve fines and prison sentences. But, as the editorial pointed out, the PACT Act makes several exceptions, including for hunting dogs.
Our local shelters often see an increased number of stray hounds during hunting season. Some appear well-fed and healthy. But many of these abandoned dogs are malnourished, injured and infested with heartworms and parasites. Working dogs, like any other dogs, deserve appropriate shelter, food and veterinary care.
The PACT Act may not protect them from acts of cruelty, but surely their owners and our society can ensure these beautiful animals are treated humanely.
Kristin Baksa
President, Blount County Animal Welfare Society (BCAWS)
Applewood Way
Maryville
